Diljit Reacts to Kangana's Claims He 'Incited' Farmers' Protest
Kangana had claimed he and Priyanka Chopra had "incited" the farmers and supported "anti-national" activities.
Diljit Dosanjh has not taken kindly to Kangana Ranaut's remarks that he vanished after tweeting in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Responding to a publication's video about Kangana's claims, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, "Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti-national? Who made her an authority on the matter? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti-nationals."
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kangana demanded that celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who have spoken out in support of farmers, make a video explaining what they are protesting for. "They have both incited the farmers and disappeared and now look at the state of our farmers and our country," she tweeted.
"When well-known personalities mislead the innocent and support anti-national causes such as the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and now the farmers' protests, shouldn't the government investigate them or file a case against them? Is there no punishment for such anti-national activities that openly seek to tear the country apart?" she added.
Kangana and Diljit have been exchanging barbs on Twitter after the latter confronted the Queen actor for a false tweet that claimed she had seen Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, at a farmers' protest. Diljit has been vocal about his support for the farmers who have been gathered at Delhi's Singhu border for over a fortnight to protest against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Narendra Modi government. On 6 December, the actor was spotted sitting with the farmers in a show of support. He also addressed the crowd and appealed to the media to show that the protests were peaceful.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.