Diljit Reacts to Kangana's Claims He 'Incited' Farmers' Protest

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kangana demanded that celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who have spoken out in support of farmers, make a video explaining what they are protesting for. "They have both incited the farmers and disappeared and now look at the state of our farmers and our country," she tweeted.

"When well-known personalities mislead the innocent and support anti-national causes such as the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and now the farmers' protests, shouldn't the government investigate them or file a case against them? Is there no punishment for such anti-national activities that openly seek to tear the country apart?" she added.