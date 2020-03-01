Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Himself into a Picture with Ivanka Trump
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh generated a lot of laughs on social media when he photoshopped himself into a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.
Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.
He captioned the picture: “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?).”
Diljit randomly picked the last picture of himself he had posted on Instagram and edited it with Ivanka’s.
The photograph currently has over 146K likes on the photo-sharing website.
The image, which Diljit photograph himself into, was taken during US President Donald Trump’s visit last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
This picture of Ivanka was also compared to Princess Diana’s famous pose in front of the Taj Mahal in 1992.
