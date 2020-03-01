Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Himself into a Picture with Ivanka Trump

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh generated a lot of laughs on social media when he photoshopped himself into a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

He captioned the picture: “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?).”