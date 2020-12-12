Dosanjh Has a Hilarious Response to Kangana’s ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’
Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’ with this tweet.
The Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut tweet slug fest made headlines recently with Dosanjh scoring high with his retorts in Punjabi to Kangana’s allegations on the ongoing farmer’s protests. On Friday evening, Kangana returned online and put out a few tweets with the hashtag #Diljit_Kitthe_aa (Where is Diljit)?. The hashtag was used to needle the actor, assuming that Diljit could not respond to some of her earlier tweets in the day accusing him of supporting the farmer’s protests which was being pushed by “anti-nationals” and supported by “pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry” and “left media” which is “misleading and encouraging them”.
Kangana posted two tweets with the hashtag. The second one had her schedule for the day which she put out and ended by asking, “Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa? Everyone is looking for him here on twitter”.
Check out Diljit’s hilarious reposnse to Kangana below:
Diljit responded with his schedule for the day, “Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya.. Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan.. AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE,” read the actor’s tweet. Broadly translated it says that, “I woke up in the morning and went to the gym, I worked the whole day and I am about to sleep now”. Looks like we won’t be seeing an end to this online Twitter exchange between Diljit and Kangana any time soon.
