Dosanjh Has a Hilarious Response to Kangana’s ‘Diljit Kitthe Aa’

The Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut tweet slug fest made headlines recently with Dosanjh scoring high with his retorts in Punjabi to Kangana’s allegations on the ongoing farmer’s protests. On Friday evening, Kangana returned online and put out a few tweets with the hashtag #Diljit_Kitthe_aa (Where is Diljit)?. The hashtag was used to needle the actor, assuming that Diljit could not respond to some of her earlier tweets in the day accusing him of supporting the farmer’s protests which was being pushed by “anti-nationals” and supported by “pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry” and “left media” which is “misleading and encouraging them”.