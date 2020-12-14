Diljit's Question for Those Tweeting About Farmers' 'Pizza Langar'
Twitter users have expressed outrage at farmers being served pizza at the protests in Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh has criticized those who questioned the credibility of the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi following news of pizza being distributed among the protesters on Saturday, 12 December.
The actor and singer posted a picture on Twitter that read: "Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news!"
Agricultural student Shanbir Singh Sandhu organized a 'pizza langar' for the farmers agitating at Delhi's Singhu border on 12 December. Speaking to PTI, the student said that he and his friends didn't have time to organize a regular langar, so they bought and distributed around 400 pizzas from a nearby mall. "We thought we should give them (farmers) something else to keep their spirits up," Sandhu's friend Shahnaz Gill told PTI.
While many supported this initiative, several Twitter users claimed that the protests had been "hijacked". They insinuated that the pizzas were a form of bribery and called the integrity of the protests into question.
Diljit was echoing a sentiment that others had also shared on Twitter. They pointed out that while those criticizing the protests have turned a blind eye towards hundreds of farmers who die by suicide each year, they seem to be enraged by the sight of them being treated with dignity.
Diljit has been vocal about his support for the farmers who have been gathered at Delhi's Singhu border for over a fortnight to protest against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Narendra Modi government. On 6 December, the actor was spotted sitting with the farmers in a show of support. He also addressed the crowd and appealed to the media to show that the protests were peaceful.
