Diljit Responds to Kangana's Claims; Offers Her Job as PR Manager
Kangana had accused him of holidaying abroad after 'instigating' the ongoing farmers' protests.
The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh continues with the former claiming that Diljit had 'instigated' the farmers who are protesting against the recently passed farm laws and then enjoyed a vacation abroad while they remain camped out in the cold in Delhi.
"Wah brother! While farmers are sitting by the roadside, local activists are having a good time enjoying the cold weather abroad. This is what you call local activism," Kangana tweeted in Hindi in response to a series of photos of Diljit standing in the snow that he had posted.
Diljit retaliated, writing in Punjabi: "Farmers are not so naive. They cannot be swayed by what people like you have to say. I am with Punjab and will always be with Punjab. You can't seem to stop reading my social media posts. Punjabis are waiting for your answer. We haven't forgotten what you've done."
Kangana then responded, "Time will tell who fought for the rights of the farmers and who was against them. A hundred lies cannot hide one truth, and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. Do you think that all of Punjab is against me just because you say so? Please don't dream so big that your heart breaks."
Evidently tired of Kangana's constant barbs, Diljt replied, "I don't understand what her problem with farmers is. Madam, Punjab is with the farmers. You're living a delusional life on Twitter. No one is talking about you."
He also shared a news report about Kangana's comments and joked that he should hire her as his PR representative since she can't get him out of her head.
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have had heated exchanges over the ongoing farmers' protests after after the latter called her out for a false tweet that claimed she had seen Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, at a farmers' protest. Diljit has been vocal about his support for the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Narendra Modi government.
