Diljit Responds to Kangana's Claims; Offers Her Job as PR Manager

The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh continues with the former claiming that Diljit had 'instigated' the farmers who are protesting against the recently passed farm laws and then enjoyed a vacation abroad while they remain camped out in the cold in Delhi.

"Wah brother! While farmers are sitting by the roadside, local activists are having a good time enjoying the cold weather abroad. This is what you call local activism," Kangana tweeted in Hindi in response to a series of photos of Diljit standing in the snow that he had posted.