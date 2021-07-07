Dilip Kumar Last Rites Highlights: Funeral to be Performed at 5 PM
Dilip Kumar's funeral will be performed on Wednesday at 5 PM, at Juhu Qabrastan, in Satacruz
Actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning, 7 July, at the age of 98. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital last week after complaining of breathlessness.
His last rites will be conducted at 5 PM on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.
The news of his demise was announced through his official twitter handle by his family friend Faisal Farooqui. It read, ""With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."
It was followed by information about his funeral. Burial will be conducted on Wednesday at 5 PM, at Juhu Qabrastan, in Satacruz.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray paid his tribute to the legendary actor and said that last rites will performed with full state honours.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also bid farewell to Dilip Kumar saying that she has been his Eklavya. She tweeted, "Adieu Dilip Saab . Unknown to you I have been your Eklavya. Thank you for the movies. Thank you for the language . Thank you for the dignity . Thank you for being socially responsible. Thank you"
