Exclusive: Gulzar Remembers Dilip Kumar, His Khoobsurat Urdu and His 'O Yaara!'

"I knew Dilip saab quite closely, I was an assistant on his film Sunghursh in 1968, he was a senior. Urdu unki zabaan thi. His medium was Urdu - Pashto, Persian. He was a Pathan from Peshawar, so his mother tongue was Pashto, he knew Farsi as well, Farsi is Persian. Unki Urdu bahut khoobsurat thi, Urdu ka talafuz bahut sahi tha. He came from a family that traditionally spoke Urdu in day-to-day life, either Urdu or Pashto, which is also a very beautiful language," recalls Gulzar.

Dilip Kumar started his stint in films as a scriptwriter for Bombay Talkies, so he was well-versed in writing dialogues and scenes in Urdu. He continued to do that even as an actor. "Dilip saab used to write very well in Urdu as well. He used to write his dialogues in Urdu to memorise them. He used to add to his own lines as well, it was well-known that Dilip saab used to write his scenes himself, to memorise them and he was fond of writing as well," says Gulzar.