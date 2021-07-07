ADVERTISEMENT
Dilip Kumar in his debut film Jwar Bhata (1944).
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Dilip Kumar's Life In Pictures: Between Friends, Family and Films
Dilip Kumar: Photographs from his debut film Jwar Bhata to his last years as a superstar.
The pioneer of method acting in Hindi cinema, the one and only Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, which is now in Pakistan. Spotted by actor Devika Rani while in Bombay, Dilip Kumar's journey from working in the story and scripting department at Bombay Talkies to stardom in Bollywood is now history. Here's a glimpse of the thespian's life in pictures over the decades.
