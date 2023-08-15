'Dil Aur Citizenship, Dono Hindustani': Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship

Akshay Kumar, who has spoken about his Canadian citizenship, has finally been granted Indian Citizenship on 15 August, Independence Day.
Sharing the registration document Akshay wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"
Akshay had applied for the Indian Citizenship in 2019, but the process got delayed due to the pandemic. Following an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay's Canadian Citizenship became a topic of discussion. "I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from canada...." he had said.
