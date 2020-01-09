Diet Sabya, Fans Call Out Kareena’s Photoshopped Legs in Pic
Recently, Grazia magazine took to Instagram to share a photo of Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor. Soon, fans started calling out the publication for altering Kareena’s Kapoor’s legs in the photo to make them look thinner.
Take a look:
Self-appointed watchdog Instagram account Diet Sabya also called out a Kareena Kapoor fan account for posting the same photo. It pointed out that in the shadow on the wall, the calves look different. Diet Sabya wrote, “She’s so beautiful why did they have to edit the picture so much.. and by that I mean they forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind!”
Many fans also commented on the Grazia post, asking “where is her knee?”
Another pointed out the shadow of the legs too. Adding, “Please don’t tell us that after size 0 it’s ‘NO KNEES’ trend.”
“You all are wrong....I can see curves ...in the shadows” commented another user.
“why, why why would you do that. Such a bad Photoshop. Why can't these celebs be real for god sake. Such a bad role models for future generation. She looks like a plastic doll” questioned one user.
In December 2019, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to post stunning photographs of her dressed in a white feathered dress designed by House of Exc. While the photo was appreciated immensely by the likes of designer Manish Malhotra, it found itself under the scrutiny of social media account Diet Sabya. Diet Sabya had pointed out that Janhvi’s dress looked very similar to another dress designed by the brand Mihano Momosa.
Diet Sabya posted a collage of the two dresses on Instagram and wrote, “And I oop ...
Left: @mihanomomosa bridal 2017; right: @houseofexc 2019 #dietsabya #gandi #copy”
