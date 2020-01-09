Diet Sabya, Fans Call Out Kareena’s Photoshopped Legs in Pic

In December 2019, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to post stunning photographs of her dressed in a white feathered dress designed by House of Exc. While the photo was appreciated immensely by the likes of designer Manish Malhotra, it found itself under the scrutiny of social media account Diet Sabya. Diet Sabya had pointed out that Janhvi’s dress looked very similar to another dress designed by the brand Mihano Momosa.

Diet Sabya posted a collage of the two dresses on Instagram and wrote, “And I oop ...

Left: @mihanomomosa bridal 2017; right: @houseofexc 2019 #dietsabya #gandi #copy”