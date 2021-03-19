Didn't Take Nick Very Seriously Initially: Priyanka to Oprah
Oprah Winfrey's interview with Priyanka Chopra is set to be aired on 20 March at discovery+. Some excerpts released ahead of the chat shows the actor talking about her memoir Unfinished, her relationship with Nick Jonas and her faith.
Priyanka opened up that initially she was a bit unsure if Nick would be the right partner for her.
"I may have judged the book by the cover. Honestly, I didn't take it very seriously when he was texting me. I was 35. I was, like, I want to get married. I want to have kids. He's, you know, in his 20s. I don't know that's something he’d want to do. Like I did that to myself for a while. Till I actually went out with him. And nothing surprised me more than him. He's such a self-assured man. So sensible. So excited about my achievements. My dreams. You know, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together".Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Oprah told Priyanka that reading Unfinished made her reflect on her trips to India. Oprah said she was taken in by the spiritual energy of the country.
When asked whether Priyanka had a spiritual foundation growing up, the actor replied, “I think in India its hard not to, with the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school – when I went to school I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it”.
Talking about her family life Priyanka added, “My family really believed in having a higher power and having a sense of faith. This is again something my dad used to tell me, he was like basically religion is a way to get to a supreme power and every religion has a different face to the same direction where we’re going - whatever your face is, whatever your version of that is, its just a means to an end. And so, I am a Hindu and I pray. I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time I am truly more spiritual I feel – I’m a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”
