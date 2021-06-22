I Didn't Know Who Salma Hayek Was: 'Gunda' Actor Harish Patel

Harish also appeared in David Schwimmer's directorial debut film Run Fatboy Run. The actor told Pinkvilla that he didn't even know who Schwimmer was when they worked together.

Talking about his character in the film and the audition process, Harish recalled, "So at the time when they had given me this role, the name of my character was not Karun, it was something else which I don’t remember now."

"So three months after I gave the audition and they were to start shooting in September, on 28th or 29th of August my manager sent me a message stating that I’ll have to go to London for the final audition, and the mail that I had received inquired if I could fly the next day. I said it doesn’t happen like that, as I’ll have to apply for the entertainer visa only after which I can enter the country and give the audition," he further said.

The actor did get his visa in a few days and flew down to London.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harinton, Don Lee, and others. It follows the story of an immortal and ancient alien race that emerges from the shadows to save mankind and face their rivals.