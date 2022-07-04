Did Hrithik Roshan Insist on Shooting for Vikram Vedha in UAE? Producers Clarify
Hrithik Roshan plays the role of gangster Vedha in 'Vikram Vedha'.
The producers for Vikram Vedha have issued a clarification on reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan asked for a film set depicting Uttar Pradesh in UAE. Hrithik plays the role of the gangster Vedha in the film, which was played by Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil original.
Reliance Entertainment released a statement on Monday that read, “We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow.”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement on Twitter. Reliance Entertainment confirmed that they filmed in Abu Dhabi but labeled the reports as ‘misleading’.
“A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot,” the statement further read.
"We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative."Reliance Entertainment in a statement
Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop Vikram. The remake is scheduled to release on 30 September and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Both films are directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.