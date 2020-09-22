Never Procured or Consumed Narcotic Substances: Dia Mirza

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen", Dia's statement read.

It has been reported that Dia’s name surfaced while interrogating one Anuj Keshwani. Keshwani reportedly told the NCB that Dia's manager allegedly used to supply drugs to the actor as per the request.

Meanwhile the NCB sources have told The Quint that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned in the drugs probe.