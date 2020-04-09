Dia Mirza Hopes We Understand the Importance of Nature to Heal
Today, Dia Mirza has become the voice of environmental and wildlife conservation in the country and a torchbearer for causes related to nature. The Quint spoke with Dia about the impact of the lockdown on nature and how the air and water pollution has reduced.
Social media has been filled with images of greenery and clearer skies and the most breathtaking visuals came from Jalandhar where the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range could be seen from the city. COVID-19 lockdown has led to cleaner air and reduced levels of air and water pollution.
Dia says she’s using this time to focus on community living. “We make sure we water all the plants in the building. We are trying to generate the least amount of waste and really focus on the learnings from this time and there’s one thing that keeps coming back to me - the feeling of gratitude,” says Dia. She says she likes to go with the flow through the day and not necessarily stick to a routine.
The actor is also using this time to spend time with her mother and enjoy the occasional Zumba session with her. The two spend their evenings playing board games and finishing household chores.
