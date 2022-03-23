‘Gully Boy’ Rapper MC Tod Fod’s Mom Reveals He Had Two Heart Attacks in 4 Months

Dharmesh’s family found out about it when he got his second heart attack at home. Talking about his health, his mother told Dainik Bhaskar, “He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him.”

She also said that Dharmesh might have believed that he may not return from his trip to Nashik since he celebrated Raksha Bandhan before he left.

“Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters,” MC Tod Fod’s mother said.

Dharmesh was a part of the Mumbai-based hip-hop group Swadesi Movement. He was also one of the rappers who featured in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. He lent his voice to the track ‘India 91’. Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi had both expressed their condolences on social media.