Dharmendra Appeals to Government to Resolve Farmers' Crisis

A journalist on Twitter questioned why he had taken down the tweet writing, "He must have been helpless, otherwise nobody is unfaithful just like that." Dharmendra responded saying it's because of hurtful comments like these and incessant trolling that he had removed the post. "It's because of hurtful comments like these that I had deleted my tweet. If you wish to abuse me then so be it. However, I am extremely sad seeing the problems that farmers are facing. The government should find some solutions to their worries." The journalist later clarified that it was not his intention to upset him but to clarify why he had taken down his tweet.