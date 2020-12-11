Dharmendra Appeals to Government to Resolve Farmers' Crisis
He had posted a similar tweet a few days earlier but later deleted it.
Dharmendra has tweeted appealing to the Indian government to solve the stalemate with Indian farmers who have been protesting against the recently passed farm laws over the last fortnight.
"I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast," the actor wrote.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi's Singhu border in protest and are demanding that the laws be repealed. Despite several rounds of talks, the deadlock over the farm laws has not been resolved.
Dharmendra had tweeted an appeal to the government earlier as well but later deleted his post. Written in Hindi, the deleted tweet reads, "I request the government to quickly find some solution to the problems of farmers. With each rising day coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing... it is painful."
A journalist on Twitter questioned why he had taken down the tweet writing, "He must have been helpless, otherwise nobody is unfaithful just like that." Dharmendra responded saying it's because of hurtful comments like these and incessant trolling that he had removed the post. "It's because of hurtful comments like these that I had deleted my tweet. If you wish to abuse me then so be it. However, I am extremely sad seeing the problems that farmers are facing. The government should find some solutions to their worries." The journalist later clarified that it was not his intention to upset him but to clarify why he had taken down his tweet.
