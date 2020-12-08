Devoleena Bhattacharjee Accuses Divya Bhatnagar's Husband of Abuse

Taking Divya's husband Gaggan Gabru's name Devoleena said, "I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You had posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship and that they were getting publicity because of you. In reality you are nothing. You came to Mumbai and begged Divya to accept you. I severed ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now".

Saying she will expose Gaggan, Devoleena claimed there is a molestation case pending against him in Shimla, and that he is out on bail.

“Please check his background,” Devoleena told people considering to work with him. “I will share proof about his actions. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you.”