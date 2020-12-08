Devoleena Bhattacharjee Accuses Divya Bhatnagar's Husband of Abuse
Divya Bhatnagar passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has claimed that her friend and late actor Divya Bhatnagar was physically abused by her husband Gaggan Gabru. Divya passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Monday, 7 December.
In a social media post Devoleena had written that Divya will finally be ‘free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies’.
In another video, Devoleena spoke at length about how much Divya suffered.
Mourning her friend's death Devoleena said, "Divya had just taken the decision to live independently, but I think god wasn’t able to see her suffering". She said that Divya would never speak ill of anyone, but people took advantage of that.
"Every girl makes mistakes after being hurt in relationships, and they tend to gravitate towards those who offer them support. Divya was innocent and I would try and explain things to her. I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse she had to go through, and the man who is responsible for it", Devoleena said.
Taking Divya's husband Gaggan Gabru's name Devoleena said, "I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You had posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship and that they were getting publicity because of you. In reality you are nothing. You came to Mumbai and begged Divya to accept you. I severed ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now".
Saying she will expose Gaggan, Devoleena claimed there is a molestation case pending against him in Shimla, and that he is out on bail.
“Please check his background,” Devoleena told people considering to work with him. “I will share proof about his actions. Gaggan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you.”
