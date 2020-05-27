Television actor and Crime Patrol fame Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, 26 May, as per a report by timesofindia.com. The industry expressed the shock at the sudden demise of the 25-year-old. Karan Kundra took to Twitter to write that people need to talk more about mental health.‘Crime Patrol’ Actor Preksha Mehta Ends Life At Her Home in Indore“Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health..”, Karan wrote.He added, “A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!”Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna expressed their condolences.Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal took to Instagram to write that suicide is not an option.TV Actors React to Manmeet’s Death, Worry Over Delayed PaymentsPreksha reportedly left a suicide note but it does not mention why she decided to end her life. Rajeev Bhadoriya, inspector from Heera Nagar police station, told the publication that a one-page suicide note has been found from her room. “The note mentions about how Preksha tried to stay positive during the period of crisis owing to the lockdown but she couldn’t. The lack of work was breaking her self-confidence”, Rajeev said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.