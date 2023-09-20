Delhi HC Restrains Misuse of Anil Kapoor's Name, Image For Commercial Gain

The Court ordered that unauthorised platforms cannot be permitted to use Anil Kapoor's name, voice, image or dialogue for commercial purposes.

Justice Prathiba Singh observed that “fame for a person can come with its own disadvantages” and said Kapoor’s case shows that "fame" can also be damaging for a person”.

In continuation of the report, the Court also restrained the use of artificial intelligence, AI tools, to use his image for monetary gains.