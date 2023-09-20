Delhi HC Restrains Misuse of Anil Kapoor's Name, Image For Commercial Gain

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 20 September passed an interim order restraining social media channels, e-commerce websites and people at large from infringing the personality and publicity rights of actor Anil Kapoor, as per a news report by Bar and Bench.
The Court ordered that unauthorised platforms cannot be permitted to use Anil Kapoor's name, voice, image or dialogue for commercial purposes.
Justice Prathiba Singh observed that “fame for a person can come with its own disadvantages” and said Kapoor’s case shows that "fame" can also be damaging for a person”.
In continuation of the report, the Court also restrained the use of artificial intelligence, AI tools, to use his image for monetary gains.
In regard to the misuse of artificial intelligence to infringe Kapoor's image, the Court said, as per the same report:
"The celebrity also enjoys right to privacy and does not wish that his image, voice, likeness is portrayed in dark manner as is being done on porn website. Using plaintiff's image with other actresses is not only to the plaintiff but also to third parties. The Court cannot turn a blind eye to this."
The Court was also moved for that protection in respect of Kapoor's image and his "Jhakaas" dialogue.
In November last year, the High Court passed a similar interim order in a case concerning Amitabh Bachchan.
