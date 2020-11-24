'Delhi Crime' Team Reacts to Show's Win at International Emmys

In his acceptance speech, director of Delhi Crime Richie Mehta paid a tribute to the victim of the Delhi gangrape and her mother. "I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said.

Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang also congratulated the whole team for the historic win.