'Dreams Do Come True': Karan Johar On Being Honoured By UK Parliament

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured by UK Parliament for his contribution of 25 years to the global film industry on Tuesday, 20 June. Karan took to Instagram to celebrate and launch the teaser for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.
Karan Johar took to his Instagram to write, "Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!"
"It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come," he added.
Karan's latest project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be released on 28 July. The teaser for the film has already created a lot of excitement.
Take a look:
His films Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name is Khan were among the highest-grossing Indian films at the UK box office.
