Deepika, Sara, Shraddha's Phones Seized by NCB: Report

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Rakul Preet has recorded her statement on Friday, 25 September.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, who is an employee of KWAN talent management company. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.

Karishma has also been interrogated by the NCB.