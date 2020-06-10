Celebrating her father Prakash Padukone’s 65th birthday, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. She captioned the picture, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!”Recently, the former badminton player celebrated 40 years of becoming the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship.On the anniversary, Deepika wrote a heartfelt note and called his contribution to the sport “immeasurable”. “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” she wrote on Twitter. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.