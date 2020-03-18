We Are in This Fight Together: Deepika Takes #Safehands Challenge

Amid the social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Deepika Padukone has an important message to stay safe during the pandemic. She took the #SafeHands challenge after being nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sharing a video on Twitter, Deepika can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the infection. The actor can also be seen wearing a mask to highlight the importance of precautionary measures against the virus.

Take a look: