We Are in This Fight Together: Deepika Takes #Safehands Challenge
Amid the social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Deepika Padukone has an important message to stay safe during the pandemic. She took the #SafeHands challenge after being nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Sharing a video on Twitter, Deepika can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the infection. The actor can also be seen wearing a mask to highlight the importance of precautionary measures against the virus.
Take a look:
Thanking the director general, Deepika tweeted, “Thank you Dr Tedros, for nominating me for the Safe Hands Challenge! COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!” While Dr Tedros had nominated Priyanka Chopra, Arnold Schwarzenegger and model Christy Turlington to take up the challenge, Deepika tagged Virat Kohli, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Earlier, Deepika had taken to Instagram to write that she is making use of the self-quarantine period by cleaning her wardrobe.
She had even cancelled her Paris Fashion Week appearance owing to the outbreak. “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” her spokesperson had said in a statement.
