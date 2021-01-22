Deepika Padukone Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency ICM

Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan's sports film 83. The film, based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, features Ranveer Singh in the lead along with an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem and Hardy Sandhu. The actor will also co-star with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan for War director Siddharth Anand's upcoming films Pathan and Fighter, respectively. Also in the pipeline is Shakun Batra's untitled film featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika is also set to both act in and produce an adaptation of the Mahabharata in which she plays Draupadi. Speaking about the film she said in a statement" While Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons can also be derived from the epic. However, it is narrated from the perspective of men. Recounting it through the eyes of Draupadi will not only be interesting but also significant."

(With inputs from Deadline)