Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Troll on Social Media

From body shaming to being called an anti-national, Deepika Padukone has been trolled a lot on social media. But every time, she has handled haters like a boss!

Recently, a user on Instagram was constantly abusing the actress by calling her the b-word. Tackling it head-on, she posted a screenshot of those messages and put it up on her Instagram story calling out the person.

“Your friends and family must be sooo proud of you,” Padukone captioned the story by circling his messages.