Deepika Padukone shared a post on Instagram reminiscing actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last week in Mumbai. She shared a video from the set of Piku where she's seen playing tennis with Irrfan Khan. Take a look at video here:She captioned the picture as, "Come back Irrfan" and ended it with a broken heart emoji.Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starring Piku completed five years yesterday. Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film starring her and the late actor Irrfan Khan. The photograph features the actors enjoying a laugh with director Shoojit Sircar.In the picture's caption, Deepika wrote the lyrics of the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' from the film, sung by Anupam Roy. She added, "Rest in Peace, my Dear Friend. #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku"Deepika had earlier shared a blank black picture on the day Irrfan passed away, with the caption, "#irrfankhan".Irrfan Khan, who passed away on 29 April in Mumbai after complications due to colon infection, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spent two years in the United Kingdom for his treatment.