Watch: Deepika Shares Series of BTS Videos From Sets of ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone is busy with her promotions of Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor recently took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of her film.

For the past few days, Deepika has started a new hashtag #dpisms. Using the hashtag for the promotions of Chhapaak she has been sharing various fun BTS videos. In a recent video we can see Deepika cheering up the crew after finishing a scene perfectly. “bona fide tube light!!! #dpisms #chhapaak #10January”, she wrote.