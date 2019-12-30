Watch: Deepika Shares Series of BTS Videos From Sets of ‘Chhapaak’
Deepika Padukone is busy with her promotions of Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor recently took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of her film.
For the past few days, Deepika has started a new hashtag #dpisms. Using the hashtag for the promotions of Chhapaak she has been sharing various fun BTS videos. In a recent video we can see Deepika cheering up the crew after finishing a scene perfectly. “bona fide tube light!!! #dpisms #chhapaak #10January”, she wrote.
In another video, Deepika replicates Priya Prakash Varrier’s famous wink.
Check out some more:
Some time back, speaking about her character Malti in Chhapaak at an event, Deepika had shared something deeply personal. She said that she ended up burning a particular piece of prosthetic right after finishing the filming for Chhapaak because of the way the entire experience made her feel. “We got a piece of prosthetic and burned it and I watched it burn,” said Deepika.
Playing an acid attack survivor was difficult and Deepika had to work really hard to play the character. She also added that it’s by far one of the hardest roles she has had to take up.
