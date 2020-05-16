Having lunch with Aamir Khan has to be a special affair for a teenager. So it was no different for a 13-year-old Deepika Padukone. In the picture, Deepika is seen posing with Aamir, along with her whole family i.e. father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha. In the post, Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...”Ranveer Singh replied to his wife’s post saying, “Major throwback indeed.”Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone was a star much before she became a star. Prakash Padukone a former badminton player was the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championship in 1980. He was also honoured with Arjuna Award (1972) and Padma Shri (1982).Deepika Padukone has been quarantining with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. She has been missing her family quite a lot who are back in Bangalore. She often takes to Instagram and has been sharing some throwback pictures.Watch: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Play Cricket at HomeThe coronavirus lockdown has become a reminder for us all that no matter if you’re rich or poor, famous or not, if we do not act responsibly, life’s smallest joys can be taken away from us. It is now more important than ever to help authorities fight the battle by practicing proper social distancing. This is the only way our normal lives can come back to us. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.