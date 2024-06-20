Deepika Reveals What the 'Highlight of the Day' Was On 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD held a pre-release event for the press on 19 June in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film's director Nag Ashwin and the lead actors including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
During the event, Deepika jokingly teased Prabhas and revealed how he would feed everyone on the film's set. "Actually, I have become like this because of all the food he (Prabhas) has fed me," she said.
"Everyday Prabhas would bring food. And there's a point like food coming from home, there was a full catering service... The highlight of the day became what Prabhas was feeding everyone... And those, who know him well, know he feeds from the heart," she adds.
Kalki 2898 AD's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. In addition, the film also marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika.
It is slated to hit the big screens on 27 June.
