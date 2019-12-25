Deepika, Ranveer Send Christmas Wishes With Candid Pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to social media to wish their fans and followers a Merry Christmas by sharing candid pictures of their Christmas celebrations at home. The two are seen wearing red sweaters and posing in front of the christmas tree, decorated by Deepika, with the help of other family members.

Deepika shared a picture of the two looking at each other as they stand in front of the Christmas tree, and wrote, “Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!” Ranveer captioned the image as, “All I want for Christmas.”