Deepika, Ranveer Send Christmas Wishes With Candid Pictures
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to social media to wish their fans and followers a Merry Christmas by sharing candid pictures of their Christmas celebrations at home. The two are seen wearing red sweaters and posing in front of the christmas tree, decorated by Deepika, with the help of other family members.
Deepika shared a picture of the two looking at each other as they stand in front of the Christmas tree, and wrote, “Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!” Ranveer captioned the image as, “All I want for Christmas.”
The two celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month by visiting Tirupati and Golden Temple with family.
Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen on screen in Kabir Khan’s 83, a biopic on cricket captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian team to its first World Cup victory in 1983. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev’s role, Deepika will essay the role of his wife.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)