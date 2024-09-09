Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Welcome First Child

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday through a social media post. The couple shared a joint post with a note that read succinctly.
The note read, "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."
Take a look at the post:
Arjun Kapoor shared his excitement, writing, “Laxmi aayi hai!!! The queen is here!!!.” Sharvari congratulated the couple with a series of heart emojis, while Malaika Arora added, “Congratulations” followed by heart emojis. Ananya Panday was thrilled, writing, “Baby Girl! Congratulations.” Priyanka Chopra chimed in with, “Congratulations (with heart emojis).”
The couple, who started their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018, revealed the pregnancy earlier this year.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)