Viral Pic of Deepika & Ranveer Sharing Sonogram Of Their Baby Is Fake

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are facing the brunt of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misuse.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting a child, are facing the brunt of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misuse. A photo circulating online, supposedly of the couple are using a polaroid of an ultrasound, was proven false. The real subjects of the picture are Halime Kucuk and her partner, who made their announcement on 13 May.

Here's the original photo:

The news comes after Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Nora Fatehi came in the news for concerns over AI misuse escalated.

Deepika and Ranveer revealed their pregnancy in February with a poster showing "September 2024" and baby items. Married for over five years, they're expecting their first child.

Deepika will net be seen in the historical-adventure film Kalki. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Don 3.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Ranveer Sigh 

