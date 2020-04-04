Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Pledge to Contribute to PM’s Fund

On Saturday morning, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their support to the Prime Minister’s fund to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The celebrity couple shared the information via their social media handles. While Ranveer tweeted their pledge on the social media platform, Deepika posted the statement on her Instagram account.

Here’s what Deepika and Ranveer’s joint statement says:

“In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer”