‘What Else We Here For?’: Ranveer-Deepika’s New Year Date Night Had a ‘83’ Twist
Deepika Padukone mimicked Ranveer Singh's accent in '83' and said, 'We here to enjoy. What else we here for?'
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a vacation and the latter shared a video from their date night on Instagram, with the caption, “#happynewyear."
When Ranveer asks, “Having fun baby?” Deepika replied, “We here to enjoy, what else we here for?” seemingly mimicking Ranveer’s accent from their film 83. Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film.
In a scene, a journalist asks Ranveer, as Kapil Dev, “What do you think are your team’s chances in the World Cup? Ranveer responds with, “We here to win! What else we here for?” Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in 83. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, follows the story of India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
Saqib Saleem, who portrays the role of the former Vice Captain Mohinder Amarnath, commented, “She does it better lala.” One of the film's producers, Vishnu Induri, wrote, “U Guys Win Hearts. #83Family.”
“Hahaha ye right casting hai,” wrote Nishant Dahiya, the actor who played Roger Binny.
To mark the new year, Deepika Padukone shared several pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Year-end photo dump of all the things I love... Food, flowers and travel."
