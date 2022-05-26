ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Looks Regal in Latest Louis Vuitton Outfit

Ranveer Singh loved Deepika Padukone's new look and called her a 'queen'.

Deepika Padukone dropped pictures of her latest, stunning, outfit at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika, who is on the jury this year at the festival, wore a black and gold Louis Vuitton ensemble with elaborate sleeves to the red carpet for the Elvis screening. Ranveer Singh commented, “QUEEN!!!!” under the post.

Several fans appreciated Deepika’s latest look with many agreeing that she looked like a ‘queen’. One user commented, “Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous !!!!Don't have a word…” and another wrote, “I don’t know how many times my jaw has dropped at this point.” A comment read, “Giving out those MALEFICENT vibes!!!”

Elvis is directed by Baz Luhrmann who sported a rhinestone Elvis belt buckle on the red carpet for his film’s world premiere.

