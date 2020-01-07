Twitter, B’Wood Celebs Praise Deepika for Supporting JNU Students

Deepika Padukone joined a protest rally at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack that took place on JNU students on 5 January. She was seen attending the protest and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.

Though a BJP Delhi spokesperson called for her upcoming film Chhapaak, to be banned, the actor is also receiving praise from Twitter users and some celebrities, for showing up at JNU.

Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Deepika’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey praised her on Twitter.