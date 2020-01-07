Twitter, B’Wood Celebs Praise Deepika for Supporting JNU Students
Deepika Padukone joined a protest rally at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack that took place on JNU students on 5 January. She was seen attending the protest and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.
Though a BJP Delhi spokesperson called for her upcoming film Chhapaak, to be banned, the actor is also receiving praise from Twitter users and some celebrities, for showing up at JNU.
Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Deepika’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey praised her on Twitter.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also praised Deepika for taking this stand days before the release of her film, by saying that she’s also the co-producer of the film and that her stakes are even higher.
Twitter users also supported the actor’s appearance at JNU, thanking her for showing solidarity.
While a lot of her fans applauded the actor, some Twitter users also asked for Chhapaak to be boycotted.
Photographs and videos of the actor attending the protest were doing the rounds on social media. In a video, Deepika was seen standing at the protest rally, as former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar chanted slogans against the mob attack on students.
During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)