The Post-COVID Phase for Me Was Very, Very Difficult: Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone opens up about how COVID-19 affected her.
In a recent interview, actor Deepika Padukone has spoken about how COVID-19 affected her and Ranveer Singh. She spoke about how different it was when she was sick due to the virus and how she dealt with the post-COVID-19 phase too.
Speaking to Film Companion, Deepika said that COVID-19 had impacted her physically and mentally. “Life after COVID changed for me because just physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So COVID in itself was weird, you just feel like you've never felt before. Your body feels different, your mind feels different,” she said.
Deepika also said that it was the post-COVID period that was more difficult for her to handle and that she was forced to take a break from work because of it. "I felt when I had the illness I was still okay. But it was the time after that... and I needed to take two months off from work because my mind wasn't working and so I think that phase for me was very, very difficult. But I think it was different for everyone, my mother had very different symptoms and she came out of it differently, my husband came out of it very differently. Overall emotionally and mentally it has changed a lot of things for a lot of people," added Deepika.
Deepika will now be seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.
