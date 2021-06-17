Deepika Padukone Launches 'Chain of Well-Being' On Social Media

Deepika compiled the "well-being guide", which has been launched by the actor in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal, to help reach out to people. UNICEF has also joined hands with the initiative. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Mangaging Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and her foundation, 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation'.

Deepika has been actively speaking about mental health for quite some time. She had also shared her own story of battling depression.