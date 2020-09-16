Deepika Padukone Recalls How She First Met SRK Before Om Shanti Om

In a recent interview given to National Geographic India, actor Deepika Padukone remembers her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Padukone had made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Khan. The film directed by Farah Khan went on to become a huge success.

Deepika starts off by talking about her meeting with Farah,“I was blown away by the fact that I was even meeting Farah Khan and the first time she called me, I said, this can’t be true, maybe someone is playing a prank on me.”

The actor then goes on to talk about her memorable visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s home. “I remember the first time I had to go and meet him (Shah Rukh Khan) and I had seen Shah Rukh in all these Yash Chopra movies. I was like, I have to go with my hair open, straight and I have to wear a while salwar kameez. And I went and bought a white salwar kameez because I thought that’s how I should look. I’ll never forget, he had white sofas, everything in his house was white and there I am sitting at the edge of the sofa with my back straight up, in this white chikankari suit and he walked down and I remember just being so comfortable with him,” says Deepika.

Ranveer Singh also adds his thoughts about Deepika’s first meeting with SRK in this video that you can watch below.