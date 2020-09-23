Deepika Padukone’s Goa Shoot Put on Hold after NCB Summons

Deepika Padukone has been in Goa to shoot for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next with co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday since the last few days. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the untitled film is reportedly a relationship drama scheduled to release in February 2021. However according to reports, the news of Deepika’s name having come up in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe relating to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the shooting to a stand still.

Deepika had shared pics of her counting down to the start of the shoot of her film on her Instagram stories a few days back.