Deepika Padukone Deletes All Her Twitter and Instagram Posts

While Deepika's tweets and Instagram posts have been deleted, her liked tweets and her saved Instagram stories are still available. Deepika also changed her profile picture on both social media platforms, further hinting that this could be a promotional strategy. The actor has not issued any statement clarifying her actions.

Deepika brought in the New Year with Ranveer Singh in Jaipur. The couple were spotted leaving Mumbai on 30 December in coordinated beige and brown outfits. On the work front, Deepika has been shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also features alongside Ranveer Singh in sports drama 83. The Kabir Khan directorial is set to release this year.