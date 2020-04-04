Here’s Why Ranveer Is Impressed with Deepika’s Culinary Skills
It’s been 10 days since we’ve been sitting inside our homes trying to keep ourselves entertained, and Bollywood celebs are no different. While some are posting videos of themselves doing daily chores, others are working out and some are posting recipes.
Deepika Padukone, who in a recent interview said that her husband Ranveer Singh sleeps 20 hours out of 24 hours in a day, decided to treat him with a full four-course meal.
And hubby Ranveer couldn’t keep calm, so he took to Insta to post pictures of the delicious food as he went gaga over it. Ranveer’s post read, ‘Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu, love you babez.’
Deepika started with a Thai salad adding some sesame garlic dressing and we hope it tasted as good as it looked. Then came the vegetable tom-yum soup. The main course consisted of Green Thai Curry with steamed rice. Ranveer looked very impressed, but the most exciting part of the meal was yet to come. The couple baked a cake together giving us major couple goals
Ranveer documented the process and shared it with his fans and followers on his Instagram stories. The sweetest post was the last one, which said, ‘Deepu babez u r my one true love,’ as he stared happily at the cake with ice-cream, nut and some Nutella.
Here’s looking to more cooking updates from this celeb couple.
