ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone Conferred With The TIME100 Impact Award

Deepika took to Instagram to share the news.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Deepika Padukone wins the TIME100 Impact Award.</p></div>
i

TIME recently announced the awardees of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards. It's a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.

Among those leaders, including scientists, CEOs, artistes, pop stars and politicians, is actor Deepika Padukone. Deepika was honoured for her contribution to films and being an active advocator of mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika wrote, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE"

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×