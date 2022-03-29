ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone Conferred With The TIME100 Impact Award
Deepika took to Instagram to share the news.
TIME recently announced the awardees of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards. It's a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.
Among those leaders, including scientists, CEOs, artistes, pop stars and politicians, is actor Deepika Padukone. Deepika was honoured for her contribution to films and being an active advocator of mental health.
Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika wrote, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE"
