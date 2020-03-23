This is How Deepika, Katrina Spent Their Day in Self-Isolation
With the coronavirus cases on a steady rise in the country, everyone is opting for self-isolation. If you are bored, running out of ideas what to do, Bollywood celebs have come to your rescue. They are constantly in touch with fans, updating them as to how they are making use of their free time. While some are cooking, some are reading books and some painting.
Check out what your favourite stars are up to.
Katrina Kaif was seen giving a beginner’s tutorial on washing dishes. Donning a striped shirt and apron, she’s making use of her time and being self-sufficient while being at it.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen exercising at home to remain fit, while in quarantine at home. Sharing a picture of her after the workout, Deepika wrote, “Season 1:Episode 4. Two Two...ChaChaCha. Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #exercise.” Ranveer also shared a picture of the two post-workout.
Designer Manish Malhotra found time to sketch while in self-isolation. Sharing a picture with a sketchbook, he wrote, “No filters No edits .. Everything Just The Way It Is . Do what you love”
