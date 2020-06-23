Deepika Padukone recently schooled a photojournalist for putting up a video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium on Instagram. The video was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”To which Deepika replied, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”Sickening to Pass Moral Judgement: Sutapa on Sushant’s DemiseDeepika’s fans appreciated the actor taking a stand. “Well said,” one person wrote in reply to her comment. “Agree with you,” wrote another.Deepika, who herself has battled clinical depression, spoke about the need to communicate and express on the day of Sushant’s demise. “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope”, she wrote on Instagram.Dear Media, Blind Items Should Not See The Light of Day We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.