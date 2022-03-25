Debina Bonnerjee Shares Pics from Baby Shower; Says ‘Wanted to Keep It Private'
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary tied the knot in 2011 and announced their pregnancy in February 2022.
Actor Debina Bonnerjee, known for her roles in TV shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, and Aahat, shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram.
She captioned the first post, "Saadh' or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. 'Baby shower' in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes."
Debina wore a red anarkali suit which she accessorised with gold jewellery. She also shared a close-up photo of herself with the caption, "Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more bangali." She added that she ate 'a few kilos'.
In an earlier post, Debina had opened up about entering the third trimester of her pregnancy. Debina wrote that the 'swollen feet, leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a heart laugh' among other things remind her that she is pregnant, "...reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."
"Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling.. of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…" Debina shared.
