'Days Like These Don't Happen Often': Sai Pallavi On Winning 2 Filmfare Awards

Popular South actor, Sai Pallavi took to social media to express her gratitude upon winning two awards at the Filmfare Awards South 2022. The Virata Parvam actor shared a heartfelt note, accompanied by a couple of selfies with her awards. She wrote, "Days like these don’t happen that often! To be appreciated for both the films of the same year, This is very special!" The actor further added, "I’m grateful for the immense love that I had received for these characters and pray that I’m blessed with more such beautiful roles."

Here's her Instagram post: