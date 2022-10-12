'Days Like These Don't Happen Often': Sai Pallavi On Winning 2 Filmfare Awards
The actor won awards for her performances in Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy at the Filmfare Awards South 2022.
Popular South actor, Sai Pallavi took to social media to express her gratitude upon winning two awards at the Filmfare Awards South 2022. The Virata Parvam actor shared a heartfelt note, accompanied by a couple of selfies with her awards. She wrote, "Days like these don’t happen that often! To be appreciated for both the films of the same year, This is very special!" The actor further added, "I’m grateful for the immense love that I had received for these characters and pray that I’m blessed with more such beautiful roles."
Here's her Instagram post:
Sai Pallavi won Best Actress Female for her performance in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story and Best Actress Critics for her role in Rahul Sankrityan's Shyam Singha Roy.
The Filmfare Awards South 2022 was held on October 2 at International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. The event honoured films from the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu industries.
