Netflix Employees Stage Walkout Over Controversy Surrounding Dave Chappelle

A spokesperson for Netflix denied that Field was suspended over her views. In a statement to Verge, they said, “It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employee for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.”

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Reacts to Controversy Around Dave Chappelle's Stand-up

On 8 October, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended their decision to keep the special on the streaming service by saying that he doesn’t believe The Closer ‘crosses that line’ on hate.

Ted Sarandos also reportedly sent out a memo, obtained by Variety, that said that he believes that “content on-screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.” In response to the memo, a staffer told the Hollywood Reporter, “The memo was very disrespectful. It didn’t invite a robust conversation about this hard topic, and that’s normally how things go.”

The Verge published an email Ted Sarandos sent out following the initial outrage which read, “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special, Sticks & Stones, also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest, and most award winning stand-up special to date.”

The email further read, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom - even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like Cuties, 365 Days, 13 Reasons Why, or My Unorthodox Life.”